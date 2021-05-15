Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

HLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

HLNE opened at $89.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

In other news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

