Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GES. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth $24,813,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth $12,793,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth $6,446,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 212,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth $2,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Guess’, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Guess”s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $803,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

GES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.