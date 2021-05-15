Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 49,606 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,416,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

DIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $196,314.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,002.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,521 shares of company stock valued at $374,193. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $97.17 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

