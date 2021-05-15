Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MATX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $405,725,000 after purchasing an additional 339,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth $11,225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 58,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth $2,877,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $99,281.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 1,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $123,974.10. Insiders sold 19,032 shares of company stock worth $1,279,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX opened at $63.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.99. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

