Hamel Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hamel Associates Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.35.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $242.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $245.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.75. The company has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

