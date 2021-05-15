Hamel Associates Inc. Has $6.60 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 2.5% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.63.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $238.50 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.45 and a 200 day moving average of $211.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

