Hamel Associates Inc. Has $11.03 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hamel Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 4.3% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $216.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.64 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

