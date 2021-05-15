Hamel Associates Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2,165.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,542,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171 in the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

The Hershey stock opened at $171.11 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $173.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.