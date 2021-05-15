Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Haemonetics also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.60-3.00 EPS.

Haemonetics stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.00. 2,090,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,303. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.29.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

