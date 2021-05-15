Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GRUB. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on Grubhub to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.44.

NYSE GRUB opened at $58.55 on Tuesday. Grubhub has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. Grubhub’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Grubhub will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,475 shares of company stock worth $1,324,333. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Grubhub by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Grubhub by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Grubhub by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Grubhub by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

