Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 677 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $418.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $282.25 and a 52 week high of $424.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $412.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.