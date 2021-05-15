Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 251 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $112.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.21 and a 200 day moving average of $114.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $583.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $142.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

