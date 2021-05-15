Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after buying an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $829,977,000 after buying an additional 32,967 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $623,168,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $84.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average of $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $87.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

