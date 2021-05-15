Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,792 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.65 on Friday, reaching $383.18. 21,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,681. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.92.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.