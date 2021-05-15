Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $9.04 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.2% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.56. The company had a trading volume of 255,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,842,772. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average is $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $198.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

