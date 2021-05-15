Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $94.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.37%.

TRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.70.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.