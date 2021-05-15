Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 49,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter valued at about $723,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter worth about $573,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GHVI opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. Gores Holdings VI, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

