Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26.

Shares of GEF stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $64.48. The stock had a trading volume of 78,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average of $51.73. Greif has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $66.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Greif will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.75.

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.