Greenleaf Trust Purchases Shares of 2,990 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,215,000 after acquiring an additional 40,735 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $2,153,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 5,092.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

SWX stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.44.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

