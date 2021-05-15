Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$90 million.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Greenland Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTEC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 35,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,274. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51. Greenland Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Peter Wang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $610,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 88.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

