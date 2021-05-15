Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $317.41 Million

Posted by on May 15th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will post sales of $317.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $312.20 million to $320.56 million. Green Dot reported sales of $300.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $27,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,498.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 56,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $2,833,643.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,626.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,348. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Green Dot by 81.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 92,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Green Dot by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 44,406 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.