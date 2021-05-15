Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $317.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will post sales of $317.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $312.20 million to $320.56 million. Green Dot reported sales of $300.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $27,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,498.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 56,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $2,833,643.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,626.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,348. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Green Dot by 81.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 92,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Green Dot by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 44,406 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

