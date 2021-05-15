Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $334.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to post sales of $334.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $311.50 million and the highest is $356.78 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $232.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.93. 669,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,218. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.