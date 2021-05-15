Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 11,359 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,359 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.2% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $246.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $289.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $140.02 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

