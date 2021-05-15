Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Invests $200,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 17,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $160.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $103.54 and a 12 month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

