Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.0% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 12.5% in the first quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

V opened at $226.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $442.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.87 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.26.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

