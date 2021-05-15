Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.13. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.11 and a 52-week high of $100.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.