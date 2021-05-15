Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after buying an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

