Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 2.3% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,194,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,466,000 after buying an additional 27,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

