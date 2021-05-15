Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 76.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,463 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after acquiring an additional 651,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,923 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,847,000 after acquiring an additional 517,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,765,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,284,000 after purchasing an additional 84,165 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DLR opened at $148.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,362,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,574 shares of company stock worth $39,164,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.