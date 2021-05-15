Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $3.85 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 30,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after buying an additional 2,024,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after acquiring an additional 712,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 635,362 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 206,277 shares of company stock worth $27,392,494 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

Shares of TMUS opened at $141.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $176.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $143.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

