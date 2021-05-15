Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 30,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $125.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.07. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

