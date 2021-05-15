Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 109,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 54,960 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT stock opened at $128.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.