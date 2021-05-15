Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 6,252 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.30 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

