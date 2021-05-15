Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 323 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LW. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 133,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 273,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,226,000 after acquiring an additional 120,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 889.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $78.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average is $77.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

