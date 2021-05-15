Great Diamond Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 41.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.43. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $37.62.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

