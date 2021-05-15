Great Diamond Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Cerner by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Cerner by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 382,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,019,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Cerner by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.99. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $64.47 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Insiders have bought 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CERN. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

