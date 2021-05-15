Great Diamond Partners LLC Decreases Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $119.61 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $121.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.95 and a 200-day moving average of $97.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.