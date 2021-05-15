Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 106 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Omnicell by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter valued at $2,126,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 180,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMCL stock opened at $131.91 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.52 and a fifty-two week high of $146.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

