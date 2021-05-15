Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires 18 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20.1% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,698,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,339.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,242.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,958.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.