Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Up to $101.17

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $101.17, but opened at $109.52. Gravity shares last traded at $109.00, with a volume of 553 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.81 and its 200 day moving average is $150.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of -0.37.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRVY. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,832,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 7.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

