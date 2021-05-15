Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of GPK opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

