Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to announce sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $6.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

NYSE GPK traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,653,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,792. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,333,000 after buying an additional 1,572,484 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,124,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,427,000 after buying an additional 236,782 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 682,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

