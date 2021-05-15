Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 20.2% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 9.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $253.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $261.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

