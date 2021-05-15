Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Purchases 1,987 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 33,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 83.1% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 74.2% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after buying an additional 131,275 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.01.

