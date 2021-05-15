Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Purchases 1,368 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 381.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 184,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,637,000 after buying an additional 120,934 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 93.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $877,000.

ARKW opened at $128.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.30 and its 200-day moving average is $148.76. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $69.15 and a 52-week high of $191.13.

