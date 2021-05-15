Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 116,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 33,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $230.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

