Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $460,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 95.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,459 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after purchasing an additional 304,688 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,428,000 after buying an additional 35,894 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,880,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $364.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.10 and a fifty-two week high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

