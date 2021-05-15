Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Acquires 4,616 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 27.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $230.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

