Grainger plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.83 (LON:GRI)

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GRI opened at GBX 285.20 ($3.73) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 281.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 279.07. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 249 ($3.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23). The company has a current ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon bought 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £301.28 ($393.62).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

