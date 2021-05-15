Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Desiree Coleman Sells 8,967 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 8,967 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $774,479.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,615,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,845,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Desiree Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Desiree Coleman sold 14,927 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $1,399,854.06.

GSHD opened at $83.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.05 and its 200-day moving average is $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 181.67 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

